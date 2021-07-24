Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield asks customers to reduce water usage by 15 percent

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Bakersfield is asking customers to reduce their water use by 15 percent following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s drought declaration on July 8. “We’re committed to partnering with our customers to help save water every day to ensure a reliable water supply,” the city said in a news release Friday. “Our customers have done an excellent job conserving water when needed, and we appreciate their efforts. With current drought conditions, we encourage them to keep using water wisely to help preserve California’s limited water supply.”

