WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — There are a number of search engines that list college and university scholarship opportunities. In the last edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County, information was detailed on the scholarship search engine provided by Sallie Mae. A second major scholarship search engine is at Scholarships.com. According to the firm, “Scholarships.com has helped students find money for college and learn about the entire financial aid process. We are among the most widely-used and trusted free college scholarship search and financial aid information resources on the internet and have been recognized by high schools, colleges and universities nationwide, among others. We’ve built solid relationships with colleges and universities across the country and want to provide students with the opportunity to not only find free money for college and interact with prospective colleges but to be recruited as well.”

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO