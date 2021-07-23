Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tokyo 2020 isn't the first Olympic Games to battle a pandemic

By Teele Rebane, CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Covid-19 has thrown more than a few curve balls at Tokyo Olympic organizers -- but this isn't the first Games to battle a pandemic. A century ago, the 1920 Antwerp Olympics were held only a few months after the Spanish flu ravaged the world, killing at least 50 million people. In 2010, the Vancouver Olympics were threatened by an outbreak of H1N1. In 2016, the Zika virus prompted calls to cancel the Rio Games. And most recently in 2018, officials in Pyeongchang wrestled with an outbreak of the norovirus.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

591K+
Followers
88K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Spanish#Harvard Medical School#Lancet#Aedes#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
Country
Belgium
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid cases fall for tenth day in a row: Daily infections drop by 17% in a week to 26,144 and deaths go down by 15 to 71 amid warnings less people could be getting tested to avoid self-isolation

Covid cases have fallen week-on-week for the tenth day in a row, in another sign of hope as the pandemic appears to be shrinking — but experts warn the drop off could be down to less people getting tests. Department of Health bosses posted 26,144 infections today, down 17.8 per...
SportsPosted by
CNN

How much are Olympic medals worth?

(CNN) — Olympians taking part in Tokyo 2020 are competing for a chance to write a page in the history books -- and hopefully bring home a medal. If you do win a medal -- be it gold, silver or bronze -- they're pretty much priceless. Former British heptathlete Kelly...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

COVID: Tokyo Olympics head won’t rule out canceling games

Just days ahead of the opening ceremony, the head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Tuesday that he won’t rule out canceling the games over COVID-19 concerns. “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases,” said Toshiro Muto. “So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases.”
SportsSun-Journal

Olympics roundup: China shooter takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Games

TOKYO — Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics. China’s Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target. Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 10-meter air...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Non-Olympic Records in Tokyo

Not all the record breaking in Tokyo is being done by Olympic athletes. New coronavirus cases in the city set a record for the second day in a row Wednesday, topping 3,100. The last time the daily case count in Japan’s capital was in this range was the first full week of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy