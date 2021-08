The SEC’s addition of Oklahoma and Texas has scrambled college football’s offseason, and all of the power conferences are considering what’s next for expansion and realignment. Uncertainty reigns in the Big 12, but the Big Ten sits in a good spot. The conference doesn’t necessarily need to add just to match the SEC. While expanding to 16 teams might be preferred, any added programs have to bring value to the conference and not decrease the overall pool of revenue to each team. Notre Dame is the obvious and best fit for the Big Ten, but there are obstacles to adding to the Fighting Irish.