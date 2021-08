The Power of Veto Competition took place today in the Big Brother 23 house and, of course, there were big implications behind what would happen. Before we share the winner, here’s a quick breakdown for those of you who have may have missed some of the news as of late — Head of Household Christian nominated Whitney and Hannah for eviction. There has been some back-and-forth on who the target could be but in the end, we think the Cookout will have Hannah’s back and keep her around. The fear is that the alliance ends up being exposed and of course, they don’t want that.