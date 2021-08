The family of a conservative Tennessee radio host currently hospitalized with Covid, who regrets not opting to be vaccinated, issued a plea for others to get the vaccine.Phil Valentine has for years hosted an afternoon talk show on WWTN-FM in Nashville. His brother, Mark Valentine, gave an interview to the station on Thursday urging others to get the vaccine.“Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects,” the family statement read on the Facebook page of Valentine’s radio...