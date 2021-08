Marvel Comics is definitely laying things on thick. With Nick Spencer bringing back the events of One More Day with Mephisto in Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War, as well as having Peter Parker preparing to ask Mary Jane Watson to marry him. And now? A return to the original plan to get rid of the Spider-Man marriage from the Clone Saga that would have seen Peter Parker revealed to be a clone of the real Spider-Man, Ben Reilly, who would take over the role of Spider-Man as a single man, letting Peter and MJ go on their way. Of course, they are not even teasing that get-out here.