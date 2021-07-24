McCarran International Airport to reopen terminal 3 E gates for first time in 16 months

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.