McCarran International Airport to reopen terminal 3 E gates for first time in 16 months
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With tourism beginning to bounce back from the pandemic, parts of McCarran International Airport continue to reopen. On Saturday, gates E-8 through E-15 will be reopening inside Terminal 3. It'll be the first time in 16 months that flights will arrive and depart from that terminal. It closed last year in an effort to cut down on costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.www.fox5vegas.com
