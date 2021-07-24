Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

McCarran International Airport to reopen terminal 3 E gates for first time in 16 months

By James Barrickman
Fox5 KVVU
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With tourism beginning to bounce back from the pandemic, parts of McCarran International Airport continue to reopen. On Saturday, gates E-8 through E-15 will be reopening inside Terminal 3. It'll be the first time in 16 months that flights will arrive and depart from that terminal. It closed last year in an effort to cut down on costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

