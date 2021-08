There is always an advantage to having played a golf course, especially a difficult course, where local knowledge can assist the performance of a golfer. Four Richmond County Country Club members took advantage of their experience at their home course Thursday by each winning two matches in the 2021 Staten Island Amateur, and filling out half of the remaining players heading into the quarterfinal matches on Saturday morning: two-time winners James Buttermark and Skip Tellefsen, former club champion John Gutzeit and newcomer Michael Walsh Jr.