COLUMN: Only in Washington, D.C. does the word “trillion” get thrown around so often and so easily

Under the Biden Administration, there’s a lot of bad news coming out of Washington, D.C. The Administration’s failure to address, or even acknowledge, the crisis at our southern border; their neglect of skyrocketing inflation and rising costs of everything from gasoline to milk; and, of course, their march toward socialism as they continue their reckless tax-and-spend spree. While it’s easy to gloss over the details of these misguided policies, it’s important to understand the impact they will have on Iowa families—particularly when it comes to their pocketbooks.