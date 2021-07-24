Anywhere Pharma Advertises, Expect To Be LIED TO About Health And Safety
(Natural News) America was built on advertising. Nearly every popular product today is promoted on television, in magazines, on billboards or on the internet by companies and corporations that pay millions of dollars for marketing ads. The people who own and run those lavishly rich companies and corporations make a fortune off customers in two ways. The first way, everyone understands, and that’s profit from product sales. The second way, hardly any Americans understand, including about 200 million people or so. That fortune is made off consumers getting sick from the products they’re sold, and we’re not just talking about food. So how do they accomplish that?www.citizensjournal.us
Comments / 0