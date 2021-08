He’s been called “Michigan’s Most Dangerous Inmate”. Robert Irving Latimer was born on 14 October 1865, in Michigan. When the people of Jackson woke up on the morning of January 25, 1889, the local paper headlines blared "Murder! Mrs. Mary H. Latimer Found Cold in Death in Her Bed Chamber. Two Gaping Wounds." She had been shot in the head and face. It was especially unnerving, as her husband had died just a year and three months earlier in 1887.