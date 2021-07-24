Good Morning: Think like a cowboy!

A series of ghost sightings along a road in Texas has led some to wonder if the spirit seen by witnesses could be the legendary ghost known as 'Lla Llorona'. According to a local media report, the strangeness began when a paranormal research group in the city of Laredo asked if people in the community had ever encountered an apparition dressed all in white. This led to several residents sharing accounts of seeing just such a spirit and, intriguingly, most of them recalled having the experience while driving along a very specific spot in the city known as Mines Road.