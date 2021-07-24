Good Morning: Think like a cowboy!
We’re a bit amiss in failing to recognize Saturday’s celebration of the “National Day of the Cowboy.”. This year is the 17th annual observance of the day, which is staged by an organization of the same name based in Gresham, Oregon. The mission of the group is to preserve the America’s Cowboy heritage so it can be shared and perpetuated for the public good through education, the arts, literature, celebrations, gatherings, rodeos and community activities.www.myheraldreview.com
