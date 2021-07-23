Cancel
OUTDOORS: Going light may bring heavy output of fish

By SAM VAN CAMP sports@dancomnews.com
Danville Commercial-News
 8 days ago

As the summer wears on and the hot days and nights appear, I like to play around with ultralight fishing equipment to pass the time away. I know that big bass become much more difficult to take in the ponds I fish during these hot periods but an evening of fun can be had fishing the ultralight rigs. Small bass are always hungry and willing to strike, especially at dusk and at sunrise so I go with smaller lures and smaller tackle to attract these smaller fish.

