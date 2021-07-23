OUTDOORS: Going light may bring heavy output of fish

When early July arrives, I automatically start longing to go wade-fishing on the nearby Upper Reaches of the Cass River, something I have been doing since childhood. Early July and all the way through the month of August represent what are known as the “Dog Days” of summer. I used to think this timeframe, typically featuring warm and sultry weather, was so named because the typical heat was hard on dogs. However, this is actually referring to a very bright star, named Sirius, which becomes visible during this timeframe as it arcs across the southern horizon in the night sky. Sirius is the chief star in the constellation of Canis Major, meaning “big dog," and hence the term “Dog Days."