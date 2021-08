Nintendo of America has announced that the next Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers is the popular, Among Us. Those of you wishing to take a stab at the game will be able to from Wednesday at 10am PT until 11pm on Tuesday, 27th July. If you decide that the game is for you then you can purchase it at a discount until 1st August, The discount is 30% off the full digital retail price. You can pre-download the Game Trial right here ready for tomorrow.