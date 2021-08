On June 30, 2021, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) encountered a male citizen of Mexico in medical distress, after being flagged down by an individual on Indian Service Route 2 (ISR2) near Vamori, AZ. The BPA requested a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), however, the man’s condition worsened. Due to weather concerns, an air ambulance was unable to respond to the location. BPAs from the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) arrived and transported the man to an adequate helicopter landing zone in Vamori, AZ. From there, the man was transported via CBP helicopter to a hospital in Sells, AZ. The man was subsequently transported via ambulance and admitted into a hospital in Tucson, AZ.