Sabres Power up; select Michigan defenseman 1st in NHL draft
The NHL draft turned Michigan maize and blue Friday night. And there’s a Hughes sibling reunion set to happen in New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres opened the draft by selecting Wolverines defenseman Owen Power with the top pick, and were immediately followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken choosing Michigan center Matthew Beniers at No. 2. It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.www.clickorlando.com
