Big Ten Media Days Football

By DOUG McSCHOOLER, The Associated Press
Princeton Daily Clarion
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Report: Ferentz says Illinois' hire 'makes perfect sense'; Frost's praise for Toure; and eyes on portal. Kirk Ferentz's viewpoint of Bret Bielema's career path kicks off a notebook that has a Stepp injury update, Toure talk and NU's portal process.

College Sports
Football
Sports
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Nebraska State247Sports

Valen Erickson commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football added to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday afternoon, picking up a commitment from St. Rita (Ill.) offensive lineman Valen Erickson. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Erickson officially visited Nebraska on June 4, and returned to Lincoln on Friday on an unofficial visit where he pulled the trigger on a commitment.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day gives timeline for naming starting quarterback

How good the Ohio State football team is will be predicated on how good the starting quarterback is. Ryan Day gave some sort of indication as to when he would name a starter. Ohio State football fans and media alike have waited for months for Ryan Day to give some indication of when he will name his starter at quarterback. When he met with the press recently at Big Ten Media Days, he finally gave us some insight on his timeline for a decision,
Michigan StateUSA Today

247Sports: Ohio State on upset alert vs. Michigan in 2021

This is the sound of eyes rolling across the Midwest, with silent screams of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’. One of our mantras on a yearly basis, when asked if Michigan football will finally upend rival Ohio State in any given season is that we aren’t predicting it until it actually happens. Back in 2018, we spent the entire season noting OSU’s on-field mediocrity compared to some of its other elite teams while the Wolverines were rolling. While we followed suit with the rest of the nation predicting a maize and blue win on the record, we opined on the Locked On Wolverines Podcast that we had a bad feeling disaster was coming. Thus, ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’
Wisconsin State247Sports

Storylines to expect for Wisconsin at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days have arrived. Football season — one with hopefully more normalcy — is on the horizon. Optimism abounds for everyone across the college football landscape this time of year. Coaches and players will start taking to the podiums Thursday afternoon, but Wisconsin Badgers fans will have to...
College SportsPosted by
PennLive.com

Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Ohio State holds off Penn State despite Nittany Lions’ impressive July surge

STATE COLLEGE — Whew, July is over. And it was a busy month on the recruiting trail in the Big Ten. June marked the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 that in-person recruiting was allowed, and prospects descended upon campuses across the country. And in July, the impact of those visits was felt, as recruits made decisions to lock up their places in recruiting classes.

