Taylor Hall Reflects On 2010 NHL Draft, Thought He’d Be Selected No. 2 By Bruins

By Lauren Campbell
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to believe it’s been 11 years since Taylor Hall was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. If you ask him, though, he thought he’d go at No. 2 to the Boston Bruins due to the all the cameras around Tyler Seguin.

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Comments / 0

Community Policy