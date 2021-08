By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health reported 1,088 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths Thursday. It’s the second time this week daily case counts have topped 1,000. The rise comes as health officials say the delta variant and unvaccinated Americans are fueling a nationwide surge in cases. This brings the statewide total to 1,223,390 cases and 27,842 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 462 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 87 patients are in ICUs. The...