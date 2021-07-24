Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Alan Cumming Calls Brooklyn's Historic William Ulmer Brewery Home on 'Instinct'

By Lindsay Blake
Dirt
Dirt
 8 days ago
It is not often a police procedural can be described as light-hearted and cheerful, but such is the case with “Instinct,” the short-lived series that debuted on CBS in 2018. Based on best-selling author James Patterson’s 2017 book “Murder Games,” the show (which is currently available to stream via Paramount Plus) chronicles the work and home lives of CIA-operative-turned-NYPD-consultant Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming), aka “Professor Psychopath,” and his partner, Det. Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic). While the episodes deal with murder, kidnapping and serial killers, the overall arc of the storylines are poignant, warm and full of heart. And the locations aren’t too bad to look at either!

Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there's something for every real estate lover around the globe.

News Break
Architecture
News Break
MTA
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'On Broadway' Doc About NYC's Theater History

"Will I conquer New York?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film called On Broadway, from director Oren Jacoby. This is a doc celebrating the triumphant return of Broadway. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city's last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again. An all-star cast tells the inside story of Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and an uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen, including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, take us behind the scenes of many of Broadway's most groundbreaking & beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." I've always been a fan of Broadway, and hope they'll be back as strong as ever.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Theater Talk: Michele Ragusa at Lincoln Center, Actors' Equity launches "OPEN ACCESS" (extended web version)

Anthony has his tickets to see Buffalo's own Michelle Ragusa in FLYING OVER SUNSET in the Eero Saarinen designed Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. It's a few months off, but still a thrill as "Broadway" becomes more and more a reality. Meanwhile, the actor's union, Actor's Equity, in a bid to increase the number of BIPOC (Black, Indiginous, People of Color) members, has changed its eligibility rules. (See below). Also, scroll down for an AUDITION NOTICE for the live, on-stage version of Second Generation's upcoming musical SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD previously only streamed (read Peter's review of that here).
Public HealthComicBook

X-Men Star Alan Cumming Reveals He Has COVID-19

Scottish actor Alan Cumming, star of X2: X-Men United and Josie and the Pussycats, among many others, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, he announced on social media. The actor has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and as a result, has had minimal symptoms in spite of his asthma, which he told fans made him very concerned about the possibility and risk of COVID throughout most of the pandemic. Cumming took the opportunity to encourage his fans to get vaccinated, since his symptoms would almost certainly have been much worse if he had not yet been vaccinated agianst COVID.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

“When They See Us” actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at the age of 64. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Wednesday, Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee broke the sad news on Facebook. She wrote, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on Heated Interview With 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck

Not every celebrity had a great time on Rosie O'Donnell's daytime talk show. In 1999, O'Donnell clashed with future Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck on gun laws. O'Donnell recalled the contentious interview as the first time she "challenged" a celebrity who visited her show. At the time Selleck visited The Rosie O'Donnell Show, he had recently starred on a short-lived CBS sitcom called The Closer and in the movie The Love Letter.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Shaun King lives lavishly in lakefront New Jersey home

Shaun King has built his image on being a champion of the poor and disenfranchised, but the controversial civil rights activist lives like a one-percenter in a sprawling lakefront home, records show. King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000...
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL and PORT CHARLES Star Jay Pickett Dead at 60

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its own with the tragic death of Jay Pickett, who passed away at the age of 60. Soap fans will remember Pickett best as Frank Scanlon on the GENERAL HOSPITAL spinoff PORT CHARLES, a role he played for nearly the entire run of the soap from 1997-2003. Michael Dietz, who played his TV brother, Joe Scanlon on PC, shared his feelings about the loss on his Facebook page.

