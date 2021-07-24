Alan Cumming Calls Brooklyn’s Historic William Ulmer Brewery Home on ‘Instinct’

"Will I conquer New York?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film called On Broadway, from director Oren Jacoby. This is a doc celebrating the triumphant return of Broadway. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city's last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again. An all-star cast tells the inside story of Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and an uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen, including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, take us behind the scenes of many of Broadway's most groundbreaking & beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." I've always been a fan of Broadway, and hope they'll be back as strong as ever.