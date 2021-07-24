Giants' domination of Dodgers' Bellinger has been historic
Giants fans have a lot to be happy about right now. Their favorite team has the best record in MLB, and has maintained that spot for nearly two full months. San Francisco just took three of four on the road from the Dodgers, closing out the series with consecutive ninth-inning rallies that resulted in back-to-back gut-punches for Los Angeles. Dave Roberts was ejected on both occasions, and Thursday's come-from-behind victory caused noted Giants killer Max Muncy to lose his mind in frustration.www.nbcsports.com
