Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' domination of Dodgers' Bellinger has been historic

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants fans have a lot to be happy about right now. Their favorite team has the best record in MLB, and has maintained that spot for nearly two full months. San Francisco just took three of four on the road from the Dodgers, closing out the series with consecutive ninth-inning rallies that resulted in back-to-back gut-punches for Los Angeles. Dave Roberts was ejected on both occasions, and Thursday's come-from-behind victory caused noted Giants killer Max Muncy to lose his mind in frustration.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Giants#Audacy Sports#Baseball Reference#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBFanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers former star Yasiel Puig starts brawl in Mexican League

Yasiel Puig is back at it again. The former Dodgers star is making his presence felt in the Mexican League in more ways than one, with his antics on the diamond overshadowing his strong performance with the bat. Friday was yet another moment in the life of the mercurial Puig, as he once again became the story for a negative reason.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers finalizing Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade with wild implications

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2021 MLB trade deadline. It’s not up for debate, unfortunately. Earlier on Thursday, it looked grim. Reports suggested the division-rival San Diego Padres had acquired Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals, further bolstering their rotation while leaving LA barren. Oh, but how the...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger is Going to Be a Girl Dad

Dodgers fans got the biggest shock of the season this week when they found out Cody Bellinger was going to be a dad. His girlfriend Chase Carter made the announcement on Instagram and showed off her baby bump in a post this week while also celebrating Belli’s birthday. Today, we...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Why is the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger no longer the hitter he was in 2019?

LOS ANGELES — The resemblance is uncanny. He wears the same uniform, the same name and number on the back of the jersey, and has the same lean, athletic look. But other than that, Cody Bellinger – the artist formerly known as the National League’s Most Valuable Player – does not look like the same hitter who won that award.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Out Tonight With Hamstring Issue

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Dodgers on Friday night went wrong. The offense woke up to start the game, but the bullpen once again completely melted down. And despite the fact that Cody Bellinger’s bat finally woke up. it did come at a cost. Bellinger was removed...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Dave Roberts, trade deadline, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor

Without getting into specifics on particular players mentioned, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that his communications with the front office take on a bit of a different tone this week, given that the trade deadline is Friday at 1 p.m. PT. “It’s different in the content,” Roberts said. “But...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger Break Game Open Vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak to the San Francisco Giants behind a dominant effort from Walker Buehler en route to an 8-0 shut out at Oracle Park. Buehler held the Giants without a hit until Wilmer Flores’ two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Darin Ruf led off the fifth with a base hit and Mike Yastrzemski singled the next inning, but that was all Buehler allowed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy