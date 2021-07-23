Henry Golding stars in the new film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”

Turns out, remembering next to nothing about the previous G.I. Joe movies (The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation) before walking into Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, something of a spin-off/prequel thing, is no big deal. It also seems like the people who made Snake Eyes also didn’t watch these older film, and on top of everything else, the film is a reboot of a franchise based on the Hasbro toys and cartoons. Instead of stepping into its story through the eyes and weapons of the military fighting unit known as the Joes, this take focuses on the character of Snake Eyes (played by Ray Park in two previous films). This time around, he’s played by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas), who as a young boy watched his father (Steven Allerick) get murdered in front of him by an assassin he has sworn vengeance upon.