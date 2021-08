The Buffalo Sabres "don't feel any pressure" to trade center Jack Eichel before the start of training camp, general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday. "We're continuing to have a lot of conversations with teams and we're open on all our players," Adams said. "I've said over and over again, and Jack in particular, the phone rings, we have conversations, but I think what's critically important to make sure is clear is that we're in control of this process.