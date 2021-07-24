Blade Runner anime Black Lotus gets first trailer at SDCC

"It was the greatest mistake of my life… and everyone else is paying for it." While we wait for the next real Spider-Man movie to arrive, there is an intriguing new fan film on the horizon. From GJ Konop, Spider-Man: Lotus is a fan film in development now aiming to be released in 2022 - and the first teaser trailer has dropped. This version of Spidey is more of a throwback to the earlier comic book version, referencing stories like 'Spider-Man: Blue' and 'The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man'. Though GJK says he's also inspired by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, of course. Following the tragic death of his former girlfriend – seemingly caused by his own attempt to save her – Peter Parker lingers in his guilt of the past… When he's met by the news that a terminally ill child has requested to meet Spider-Man, Peter contemplates the decision to comfort him in his final days. Warden Wayne stars as Parker, with a small cast including Sean Wythe, Moriah Brooklyn, Tuyen Powell, and Max Fox. Very curious to see more from this project - check out the first look below.