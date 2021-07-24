Cancel
Blade Runner anime Black Lotus gets first trailer at SDCC

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest addition to the Blade Runner universe has a new trailer. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll released the new trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the show the networks are co-producing, during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2021 on Friday. Black Lotus takes place in Los Angeles, as...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Root
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kenji Kamiyama
Person
Wes Bentley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Sdcc#Sdcc#San Diego Comic Con 2021#Shell#Sola Digital Arts#Alcon Entertainment#Cowboy Bebop#Carole Tuesday#Adult Swim
