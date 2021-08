A follow-up to the iPhone SE 2020 could launch in early 2022, according to a new report – and it might just be called the ‘iPhone SE 3.’. Sources along Apple’s supply chain point to hiring of more quality testers at a subsidiary of TSMC, Apple's main chipset and components supplier for the earlier iPhone SE and iPhone SE 2020, according to DigiTimes. That suggests the next phone will land in early 2022, and that it will be called the 'iPhone SE 3' – which has previously just been a placeholder rather than a more likely name than, say, the iPhone SE 2022.