New leaks are suggesting that Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 13 might be equipped with an always-on display with a higher refresh rate. According to reports, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently wrote in his Power On newsletter that the next generation of iPhones will carry “a faster A15 chip, smaller notch, a new display for better battery life and the potential of an Apple Watch-like always-on mode and a 120Hz refresh rate and upgrades to video recording.” While no specific details regarding the always-on display were given, Engadget points towards the use of an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel that could drop to exceptionally low refresh rates when the phone is idle in order to preserve battery life while still presenting information, as suggested by leaker Max Weinbach.