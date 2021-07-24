Cancel
Multiple sportsbooks believe Aaron Rodgers’ retirement is imminent

By Matt Fitzgerald
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP, but a soured relationship with the front office might cut his career short even as he clearly has multiple great years left in him.

That is, if the actions of multiple sportsbooks are to be believed. SI.com’s Bill Huber reported Friday that Westgate SuperBook took down all its NFC North markets, and that two other sportsbooks he was in touch with think Rodgers will retire sometime before the Packers’ first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Here was a key excerpt from Huber’s article: “Two other sportsbooks contacted after that initial message [with Westgate SuperBook] said the expectation is Rodgers is going to announce his retirement sometime before the first practice on Wednesday.”

Rodgers stands to get fined a lot of money if he continually misses training camp practices, so it’s very possible that he makes the power play of announcing his retirement. Whether that means he’s truly done playing or it’s a way to simply avoid playing for the Packers ever again remains to be seen.

Again, that’s if it comes to pass. Maybe Rodgers will put aside his differences with the front office, stave off the Jordan Love era for one more season, and get traded next offseason.

Heck, he could even get moved at the NFL trade deadline. It’d be rare for such a prominent player to be moved during the season, yet this is a very unique set of circumstances and it could happen.

The Packers are in hot water as of Friday to say the least. Star wide receiver Davante Adams cut off contract extension negotiations, which means he’s likely gone when his contract expires after this season.

Want a safe bet? Green Bay fans won’t be pleased with Rodgers walking away after leading the team to two straight NFC title games.

