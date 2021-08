The New York Mets are getting their urgently-needed starting pitcher, albeit from a surprising source – the Tampa Bay Rays must’ve had quite a surplus of starters. The Rays are sending ageless wonder Rich Hill to the Mets for Tommy Hunter (currently on IL) and Matt Dyer, the Mets’ 2020 4th rounder, currently 23 at Low-A and not raking (Sherman). The deal appears to be mostly about the Mets wanting to pick up a depth starter for little more than money, and the Rays now get to save about a million bucks from an area of depth. Hill, 41, has solid numbers overall this year, though he’s got a 5.40 ERA and some implosions since certain things started getting checked in mid-June.