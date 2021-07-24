Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bubba Watson hits two of the most inventive shots you’ll see — and they go 54 feet

By Nick Piastowski
Golf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBubba Watson, on the par-5 12th at TPC Twin Cities, after a tee shot that landed just yards to the left of a hazard, hit his second shot, then simply dropped his iron on his follow-through. He’d signal right. His ball bounced toward a right greenside bunker, then settled on the downslope toward it.

golf.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpc Twin Cities#Golf Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson among 7 best bets for 3M Open

Dustin Johnson is at the top of the odds board for this week’s PGA Tour event, but bettors could find some better spots deeper in the field. Johnson is the 8-1 favorite at the Westgate for the 3M Open, which starts Thursday in Blaine, Minnesota. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed are tied for the second choice at 16-1.
Scottsdale, AZGolf Digest

Bubba Watson’s 5 tips to go super low at your course

For the latest issue of Golf Digest, we invited Bubba Watson to play a public course in Scottsdale. It was just as astonishing to watch the two-time Masters champion executing shots on a 6,000-yard track as it would be to see him execute shots in pressure situations on tour. HOW...
Golfthelines.com

Bubba Watson Betting Odds And Insights For The 2021 3M Open – July 22-25

Bubba Watson enters the 2021 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities with +3500 odds to win. He missed the cut in his most recent event at this course, the 2020 3M Open. The betting insights in this article reflect betting data from DraftKings as of July 19, 2021, 6:15 PM ET. See table below for current betting odds and CLICK HERE to bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Situation

Phil Mickelson was not happy with the city of Detroit earlier this week. The star golfer, who is a couple of weeks removed from his win at the PGA Championship, threatened to never return to the city of Detroit, which is hosting this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson was upset...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy retells FUNNY Tiger Woods golf glove story

Rory McIlroy has retold a funny story of how he nearly pinched Tiger Woods' golf glove out his back pocket when attending the 2002 WGC-American Express Championship as a fan. McIlroy was speaking to the media about his fondest memories of Mount Juliet Estate, the home of last week's Irish Open where the Ulsterman went on to finish a disappointing tied 59th.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On Son Playing Golf

Before Tiger Woods suffered a serious leg injury in February, the 15-time major champion filmed his first episode of A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons for Golf Digest. That episode officially aired earlier this week. In his conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods revealed what it’s like to watch...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....

Comments / 1

Community Policy