Report: Union targeting 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Davó

By Joe Lister
brotherlygame.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Brazilain journalist Lucas Rossafa, the Philadelphia Union is close to doing something fans have been looking for: adding a striker. Matheus Davó, who has popped up in a few rumor mills over the last few weeks, appears to be the latest target of Sporting Director Ernst Tanner and Technical Director Chris Albright. The Union has reportedly been scouting in Latin America, with reports surfacing regarding Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Bueno and Brazilian striker Gabriel Silva Vieira.

