Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kraken make Michigan center Matthew Beniers 1st NHL entry draft pick in franchise history

By Lauren Kirschman
Tri-City Herald
 12 days ago

Matthew Beniers struggled to describe what it meant to be the first NHL entry draft pick in Seattle Kraken history. With a new, white Kraken hat on his head, Beniers joined a Zoom call with media members shortly after Seattle took him with the No. 2 pick in Friday’s draft. He hardly stopped smiling as he answered questions. And when he was asked what it meant to make history as the franchise’s first selection, that grin grew a little bigger.

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Team#Nhl Entry Draft#Seattle Kraken#Nhl Draft#The Big Ten S All Rookie#Wolverines#The Ncaa Tournament#Team Usa#World Juniors#Men S World#North American#Dobber Prospects#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NHL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Meet the Kraken's picks from Day 2 of the NHL entry draft

Jul. 25—Here's a look at the Kraken's picks from Rounds 2-7 of the NHL entry draft on Saturday:. Notable: Played 24 games for the Regina Pats in 2020-21, his third season with the team. ... Recorded three goals and 25 assists for 28 points. ... Made 63 appearances for the Pats in 2019-20, scoring seven and assisting 24. ... Debuted in WHL during 2018-19 season. ... This is his second draft after going unselected in 2020, and he is eligible for the AHL immediately. ... Has never committed fewer than 32 minutes in penalties in a WHL season. ... Son of former UMass and Canadian hockey player Mike Evans and brother of Payten Evans, a women's prospect committed to Merrimack College in the NCAA.
NHLKESQ

Seattle Kraken select roster in expansion draft as newest NHL franchise

The Seattle Kraken officially have a team of hockey players. The Kraken held their expansion draft on Wednesday in Seattle at Gas Works Park, selecting players to be on their roster for the upcoming season and beyond. Based on the rules for the expansion draft, Seattle was allowed to pick...
NHLBleacher Report

Canadiens' Carey Price Reportedly Not Picked by Kraken in NHL Expansion Draft

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reportedly wasn't selected by the Seattle Kraken as part of the 2021 NHL expansion draft. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported the Habs will retain Price, who's under contract through the 2025-26 season as part of an eight-year, $84 million deal. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff Hockey reported Montreal is "likely to lose" defenseman Cale Fleury instead.
NHLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

2021 NHL Draft: History of 13th Overall Pick

The Flyers technically have the 14th overall pick in Friday’s first round of the NHL Draft. However, they will make the 13th selection. A forfeited pick by the Arizona Coyotes move the Flyers up one slot. So, for all intents and purposes, the Flyers are picking 13th overall. While it...
NHLhockeyjournal.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Matty Beniers unleashed second overall to Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers became the second overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, taken by the Seattle Kraken. With that, he became the newest expansion franchise’s first-ever selection. The University of Michigan center joined teammate Owen Power as the first teammates to be drafted first and second overall in more...
NHLchatsports.com

Who the Rangers picked in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - JULY 23: A general view of the draft board from the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The 2021 NHL Entry Draft is over and the...
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Sabres to open NHL draft featuring Michigan, mystery, Kraken

The focus of attention falls squarely on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off an NHL draft heavily themed by Michigan, mystery and the expansion Seattle Kraken. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken Can Start Strong by Drafting Beniers

The Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s newest franchise, can turn to a more traditional way of filling out their roster now that the expansion draft is out of the way. They have the second-overall pick at Friday’s NHL Entry Draft after bumping the Anaheim Ducks out of that spot thanks to better lottery luck than their fellow expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, had in 2017. While winning top spot would have brought them a franchise defenseman in Owen Power, the consolation prize, expected to be the University of Michigan’s Matthew “Matty” Beniers, is no one to scoff at.
NHLSanta Cruz Sentinel

Seattle Kraken makes surprising pick from Sharks’ roster in NHL expansion draft

SAN JOSE – The Sharks will lose center Alexander True in the NHL expansion draft to the Seattle Kraken, which formed its roster Wednesday with players left available by 30 teams throughout the league. True, 24, just finished his fourth professional season with the Sharks organization. In 2021, True had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy