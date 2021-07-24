Kraken make Michigan center Matthew Beniers 1st NHL entry draft pick in franchise history
Matthew Beniers struggled to describe what it meant to be the first NHL entry draft pick in Seattle Kraken history. With a new, white Kraken hat on his head, Beniers joined a Zoom call with media members shortly after Seattle took him with the No. 2 pick in Friday's draft. He hardly stopped smiling as he answered questions. And when he was asked what it meant to make history as the franchise's first selection, that grin grew a little bigger.
