Door County, WI

Travel around Door County with this year's Plein Air Festival

By Sara Miller
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can follow this year’s 34 artists as they make their way across Door County for the Plein Air Festival. Monday through Thursday, they will be at a different location each day. The invitations committee carefully considered the 34 artists chosen by their recognition as Plein air artists. Peninsula School of Art Executive Director Cathy Hoke says she is excited to put on this event after last year’s partially virtual version.

doorcountydailynews.com

