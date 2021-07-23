Ranking the NFC West running backs

The NFC West has some talented running backs in the conference. Who is the best? Where do the two Arizona Cardinals lead backs in James Conner and Chase Edmonds rank?. Below we rank the running backs from the NFC West, starting with the best. It is important to note that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not be on the list, as he tore his Achilles and will not play this coming season. He would have ranked second on this list.