BREAKING: Michigan's Owen Power selected No. 1 overall in NHL Draft, first in Wolverines history

By Zach Shaw
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night, Owen Power made history as he was selected first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Power's selection, to the Buffalo Sabres, is the first No. 1 overall selection by a Michigan hockey player, just the fourth No. 1 overall pick in in college hockey history and makes him just the sixth No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Athletics history (Tom Harmon, Elmer Madar and Jake Long in the NFL; Cazzie Russell and Chris Webber in the NBA).

