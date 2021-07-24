BREAKING: Michigan's Owen Power selected No. 1 overall in NHL Draft, first in Wolverines history

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.