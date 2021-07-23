Cancel
Desmond Howard: NIL was LONG overdue

By Sam Webb
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesmond Howard’s 1991, Heisman Trophy-winning campaign cemented his legacy as one of college football’s most electrifying players, and forever bound his likeness to the no. 21 in Ann Arbor. Had name, image, likeness been around back then, he may have been a millionaire well in advance of declaring for the NFL draft. That lost opportunity and scores of others like it are why Howard has long advocated for changing a rule he always viewed as being archaic.

