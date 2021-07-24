Angelina Jolie Just Scored A Win In Her Ongoing Legal Battle With Brad Pitt
In 2014, after being romantically involved for eight years, Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married, but just two years later, the former filed for divorce from the latter. By 2019, Jolie and Pitt's were legally declared single, but the former couple are still locked in legal conflict, particularly over the custody of five of their six children. The latest development on that front brings a win for Jolie, as the judge that was previously overseeing that case has been disqualified.
