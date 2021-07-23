Cancel
Stocks

Stocks Rise, Cryptos Flatten Amid Exploding Corporate Profits: Markets Shroud

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big winners in the index are Moderna Inc. and Facebook, whose shares rose 7.26% and 5.53% respectively. While nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies beat estimates, US stocks continued their weekly gains. Fears surrounding rising Covid-19 cases and worries about inflationary pressures slowing economic growth faded into the background...

StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for August

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.  
Stocksinvesting.com

Like Dividends? Consider These 4 High-Yield Tech Stocks

Amid rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which could precipitate a market correction, dividend-paying companies are ideal for hedging that risk. Also, given the tech industry’s solid growth prospects, betting on dividend-paying tech stocks could be even more rewarding. Therefore, we think tech stocks International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Seagate (STX), Hewlett Packard (HPE), and Xerox (NYSE:XRX), which deliver high dividend yields, could prove to be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.Dividend stocks have been regaining momentum recently because investors have been hedging their portfolios against a decelerating economic recovery and surging market volatility by seeking holdings that deliver steady income streams. This is evidenced by iShares Select Dividend ETF’s (DVY) 2% gains over the past five days versus the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 0.9% returns.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Most online brokers have abandoned minimum deposit requirements and trading commissions. Any amount of capital (even $50) is useful when it comes to furthering your trek toward financial independence. Over the long run, the stock market has proven time and again that it's a surefire moneymaker. Despite undergoing 38 double-digit...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Cap at 6-Week High: Polkadot (DOT) Explodes 16% (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap has reached a six-month high at $1.660T as bitcoin and most of the altcoins are deep in green. The bitcoin bulls continued their offensive in the past 24 hours as the asset reached yet another 2-month high of over $42,500. Most alternative coins have outperformed their leader, including ETH, BNB, and DOT, which has jumped by more than 16% in a day.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slide on Growth Concerns

Stocks fell across the board Friday following underwhelming earnings and a mixed inflation reading. Amazon shares shed 7.14% after posting disappointing sales and missing on revenues. Meanwhile, core-PCE prices registered a 0.4% increase in June, which was less than the expected 0.6%, but still remains elevated when compared to the...
Marketsinvezz.com

Activision Blizzard, Nvidia, Twitter price analysis roundup

FED is still a ways away from considering raising interest rates. Investors will continue to pay attention to the bank's commentary looking for any clues. Strong corporate earnings boosted optimism around investors in the last two weeks of July, but U.S. stocks fell on Friday as shares of Amazon dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Out of Favor Tech Stocks With Massive Upside

Zoom Video (ZM) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have little in common, hailing from two completely different industries, but both do have one thing in common, they are out of favor currently relative to most of their peers and offer major upside for investors at current prices.Two Tech Stocks To Buy On Dips.
StocksFort Wayne Journal Gazette

IPO market may be close to peak

Low interest rates and hefty returns have driven record demand for IPOs, but with valuations for newly public companies now at levels last seen during the dot-com bubble, some analysts are raising concerns the boom may be nearing an end. Last quarter was the U.S.'s biggest for initial public offerings...
Stocksthebalance.com

What Is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)?

The CBOE Volatility Index (also called the VIX) is an index designed to track the volatility of the United States stock market. Specifically, it aims to track the expected volatility of the S&P 500 through call and put options. Investors monitor the VIX to see how the market may move,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Slide, Amazon Cut, China Stocks Reverse, PCE Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Stock futures slide as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s slowing sales growth undermines the narrative for growth stocks. Chinese stock markets reverse after fresh regulatory action and trouble with overleveraged property developers. U.S. personal consumer expenditure price data will be scanned for signs of inflation. And the Eurozone grew faster than expected as the continent reopened in spring. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 30th July.

Comments / 0

