A little more than 10 years ago, Jimmy Dunn found himself at the Nantucket Comedy Festival, when a thought struck him: “I want to do this.”. “My buddy Kevin Flynn runs the Nantucket Comedy Festival and I was super jealous,” the comic/actor says. “I thought it was really cool that he had a bunch of friends come to Nantucket to do a festival there for four days. Part of this gig is you work for an hour a night, then you drive home and you don’t see anyone. Nantucket was like comedy summer camp. So I thought, ‘next year, I’m putting this together in Hampton.’”