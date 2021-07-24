Why Does Dream's Public Snapchat Have So Little Content on It?
It's nuts to think that one of the most popular video games in the world began as a sort of virtual Lego simulator that's transmogrified into an entirely different beast rife with mini-games, add-ons, and entire ecosystems that help to further its prominence in the gaming community. There are tons of Minecraft YouTubers who've made entire careers off of documenting their experiences playing the games, like Dream. He's got such a large following that people trying to follow him on Snapchat. But what is his user name?www.distractify.com
Comments / 0