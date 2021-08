Former UFC women’s flyweight and current bare-knuckle fighter Paige VanZant promises fans they will see a “brand new fighter” at BKFC 19. VanZant takes on former MMA rival Rachael Ostovich in a rematch Friday night at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The two women previously met in the UFC in January 2019, with VanZant winning the fight via submission. Now that the rematch will take place in BKFC, there will be no submission finish this time around as the fight will be taking place entirely on the feet and not on the ground. For VanZant, this will be her second BKFC contest, while for Ostovich this is the first time she has fought bare-knuckle.