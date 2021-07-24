Cancel
San Diego, CA

Man with Sex Crime History in San Diego Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A convicted child molester connected to San Diego was charged Thursday with leading police on a chase in Orange County and attacking an officer.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to talk to Charles R. Bradley, 55, behind the Marshalls store at 17261 17th St.

They sought the contact because he had damage to his vehicle, said Lt. Stephanie Nichols of the Tustin Police Department.

Bradley “raised a flare to the officer,” then fled in the vehicle, leading police on a short pursuit which ended at Yorba Street just north of Santa Clara Avenue. He stopped there and remained behind the steering wheel, Nichols said.

Bradley barricaded himself in his vehicle for hours until police removed him and arrested him, Nichols said.

Bradley was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon on a peace officer, three counts of felonious resisting arrest, a count of evading a peace officer-reckless driving, all felonies.

He also faces three counts of resisting arrest and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a drug and driving on a suspended license, all misdemeanors.

Bradley has prior convictions in San Diego for criminal threats in 1997 and lewd acts on a child in 1999, according to court records.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

