PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf was in Pittsburgh Friday celebrating and promoting affordable health care. He visited the East Liberty Family Health Center. During the 45 minute event, the governor along with other dignitaries pushed for more accessibility to affordable healthcare. He also celebrated the 56th anniversary of Medicaid. The governor pushed the state’s program, Pennie, which is a state insurance marketplace to find affordable insurance. A couple of people talked about how it helped them when they didn’t know what do to for insurance. The governor said these programs should create a healthier state. “Think about that. The emergency room is not...