The Harper House Animated Show Trailer Released By Paramount+ At Comic-Con

Cover picture for the articleThe Harper House just dropped a trailer for the Paramount+ cartoon. In the vein of adult animation, there have been tons of entries in the genre. (Star Trek: Lower Decks is right there on Paramount+ too.) Brad Neely is no stranger to that scene as he helped lift China, IL into the adult swim pantheon. He also brought Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio to television screens. Things might not get that off-kilter on The Harpers, but there are plenty of family-based shenanigans to be had on the show. Fans seem to be excited about another entry in adult animation that isn’t just completely gross-out humor. Creators can still make a show with an edge without scoffing at human connection. (Although a little nihilism never hurt anything when it came to adult animation.) Titmouse will handle the animation in conjuction with CBS Eye Animation Productions.

TV Series
Entertainment
Animation
Comics
TV & Videos
After making its debut on Nickelodeon two weeks ago, The Patrick Star Show takes its random silliness straight to Comic-Con@Home. The panel, which SYFY Wire’s Tara Bennett moderated, featured voice actors Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat). Also joining in on the fun were the show’s executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.
Lots of news for Dexter fans has been coming out of [email protected] including a new trailer providing a sneak peek at what's to come. Also revealed by Showtime is the revival's official title, which has been dubbed Dexter: New Blood. We finally have an official release date to attach to the revival as well as it's been officially announced that it will premiere on Nov. 7 on Showtime.
Paramount+ is getting in on the adult animated comedy action with their upcoming series The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neely. The official trailer and first season premiere date for the off-kilter comedy was shared at today’s Comic-Con@Home panel. The panel featured Neely and members of the all-star cast, including Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Ryan Flynn.
WASHINGTON — The Season 9 trailer for “Dexter,” officially titled “Dexter: New Blood,” debuted during a recent Comic-Con session. Showtime has set a Nov. 7, 2021, premiere date for the 10-episode revival, which will pick up a decade after the original show’s finale, as per reports. After faking his death...
One of the most exciting reveals of Comic-Con @ Home yesterday was the trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The footage was introduced during the panel event, and takes plact at a time between the classic Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. The series centers on a previously unknown replicant, Elle (voiced by Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick), and the mystery surrounding her creation.
At [email protected], SYFY and USA Network today revealed the official trailer for Chucky and SYFY also presented a first look at the new Day of the Dead series. You can watch both trailers below!. Chucky is the red-haired, freckled-faced doll possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee...
Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Witcher anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from August 23rd 2021. The movie has been animated by Studio MIR, written by Beau DeMayo, and directed by Kwang Il Han and offers an original story expanding the Witcher world and revolving around Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.
A few things to unpack here. Number one, yes, it’s Comic-Con weekend, this weekend, but it’s been something of a non-existent entity thanks to Covid and once has to wonder if that’s it for Comic-Con’s pop-cultural dominance. Secondly, yes, it’s been nearly a decade since “Dexter” ended its 8-season run on Showtime, but “Dexter” is back. However, if you maybe loathed that season, and apparently many fans did, don’t worry, this isn’t “Dexter” season 9; it’s something that seems like a soft reboot called “Dexter: New Blood.” Maybe it’s a little bit like the “requel,” you know, like “Alien 5” (had it happened), would have been where it picks up after the events of “Aliens” and ignores the rest.
Amazon’s Comic-Con slot on Friday provided updates to for number of upcoming projects including its I Know What You Did Last Summer series. The streamer revealed that the YA series, which is a modern take on the 1997 slasher, is set to debut in October, setting the scene for Halloween this year. The project is from py Sony Pictures Television and studio-based Original Film.
San Diego Comic-Con 2021 was all virtual this year as Comic-Con@Home 2021, but that doesn't mean there still weren't exciting reveals, trailers, and interviews. From Dexter: New Blood's first trailer and premiere date to the full trailer for The Walking Dead's last season to a new look at Doctor Who's 13th season, there were a ton of exciting announcement.
Comic-Con may be taking place at @Home this year but fans can still get their hands on some exclusive goodies during the virtual event, with Mondo unveiling its Comic-Con exclusive 1:6 scale Wolverine figure from X-Men: The Animated Series which is based upon the Wolverine Crush meme spawned by the classic X-Men: The Animated Series. The figure is available to pre-order now from MondoShop now, priced at $200; check out the promotional images here…
Mondo’s Comic-Con Animated Wolverine Figure Pines for Jean Grey. Many, many X-Men action figures have been made over the years. But toys specifically based on the original Fox Kids animated series never have. Toy Biz’s figures at the time looked similar, but were based on the same comics as the show rather than the animated artwork specifically. Now, however, Mondo has grabbed that niche. Kicking off a new 12-inch line, an animated style Wolverine will debut as a Comic-Con exclusive this Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Mondoshop.com. This exclusive version of animated Wolverine comes in a package that poses him on his bed. There, he looks longingly at a framed photo of Scott Summers and Jean Grey. Other exclusives include a sad masked head, and a bonus Morph head.
There are neither beginnings nor endings to the turning of The Wheel of Time, but there will be a beginning in November of 2021. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced that the adaptation of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time novels will premiere in November, giving eager fans a long-awaited hint about the timing. This and other details came out during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con with showrunner Rafe Judkins.
Showtime’s Dexter revival will make its first cuts in the fall. The premium cabler debuted a trailer for the revival, officially titled Dexter: New Blood, Sunday during a Comic-Con at…. ‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan to Play New Role in Season 7. The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will say goodbye...

