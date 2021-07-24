The Harper House Animated Show Trailer Released By Paramount+ At Comic-Con

The Harper House just dropped a trailer for the Paramount+ cartoon. In the vein of adult animation, there have been tons of entries in the genre. (Star Trek: Lower Decks is right there on Paramount+ too.) Brad Neely is no stranger to that scene as he helped lift China, IL into the adult swim pantheon. He also brought Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio to television screens. Things might not get that off-kilter on The Harpers, but there are plenty of family-based shenanigans to be had on the show. Fans seem to be excited about another entry in adult animation that isn’t just completely gross-out humor. Creators can still make a show with an edge without scoffing at human connection. (Although a little nihilism never hurt anything when it came to adult animation.) Titmouse will handle the animation in conjuction with CBS Eye Animation Productions.