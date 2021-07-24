Cancel
Sword Art Online Cosplay Highlights Asuna's Titania Look

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne awesome Sword Art Online cosplay has given the spotlight to Asuna's Titania look from the Fairy Dance arc! The first season of the adaptation introduced fans to the original light novel series from Reki Kawahara in a whole new way, and definitely made waves with the first cour of the series. But after these first episodes brought the Aincrad arc to an end, fans were then brought into a wildly different type of setting with the Fairy Dance arc and Alfheim Online. This major change of setting brought on whole new avatars, and that was especially true for Asuna Yuuki.

