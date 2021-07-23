Cancel
Electronics

Moment Launches New Protective CineClear UV Filters

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoment has launched a new line of CineClear UV Filters that promise to protect agains sun, dust, scratches, and spills without sacrificing image quality. Moment is more widely known for its smartphone camera lenses, but also makes accessories for full-size cameras — including filters — and backpacks (such as its recently announced Strohl Mountain backpacks). While several of its filter options are made with its smartphone lens attachments in, the company has produced options that work with full-size interchangeable lens cameras, like its set of variable ND filters.

