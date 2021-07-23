Moment Launches New Protective CineClear UV Filters

Apple's iPhone 12 made waves with the addition of MagSafe, kicking off the beginning of a whole new ecosystem of accessories. While the charging capabilities are proprietary to Apple's own product line, there's still quite a bit that can be done with the magnetic mounting system. If you happen to be walking around with a Samsung Galaxy S21 while also eyeing one of the new MagSafe mounts for your car or desk (or a tripod), Moment has a case that will bring the two together — and it happens to be on sale for the next week.