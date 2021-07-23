Cancel
Multnomah County, OR

Oregon Humane Society takes in 76 dogs, cats from county animal services

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — More than 70 dogs and cats will soon be up for adoption and looking for their fur-ever home at the Oregon Humane Society. On Thursday afternoon, the organization took in 43 dogs and 33 cats at the request of Multnomah County Animal Services. OHS says the pets are related to an ongoing case but are not part of an active investigation and are therefore eligible to be adopted out as soon as they are medically evaluated.

katu.com

