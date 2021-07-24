Cancel
Genshin Impact 2.1 Update to Add Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper miHoYo has announced an unexpected character is coming soon to Genshin Impact and it’s none other than Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. The developer says that the character will arrive as a playable character in the 2.1 update for the game that should be coming in September. Aloy is a 5 star Cryo Bow user and players will be able to obtain her and her bow for free on PlayStation. Players on other platforms will have to wait until later updates releasing later this year.

thisgengaming.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Zero Dawn#Playstation 5
