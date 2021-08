The first time I played the original I Expect You to Die, I was blown away by the production value compared to other VR projects at the time. After all, in 2016, VR was still a brand new thing and was mainly restricted to a few indie developers willing to make the jump into a new medium. Fast-forward five years, and the VR landscape is quite a different story, yet, Schell Games continues to impress with its production values and know-how when it comes to VR game design and mechanics. There's a reason the original still sits on our list of best Quest 2 games!