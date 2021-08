Tormented Souls, the Dual Effect survival horror inspired by classics from Silent Hill and Resident Evil, reach finally to PS4 y Xbox One, platforms for which it was canceled a few months ago in favor of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This has been confirmed by the publisher of the title, PQcube, claiming that the decision has been made as a result of the “popular demand”, As many users who were waiting for the game on the platforms for which it was announced have transferred their discomfort to the company. Next, we leave you with the new trailer of the game.